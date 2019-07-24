TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The world-acclaimed Taiwan dance troupe Cloud Gate Theater will present a repertoire of works celebrating the legacy of renowned choreographer and Cloud Gate Director Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), who is retiring at the end of the year.

The performance is to be staged at National Theater and Concert Hall, in the evening on Saturday (July 27).

“We are bidding farewell to the audience with the performance that night,” Lin said. He added that it will mark the end of an era for Cloud Gate, reported United Daily News.

Starting August, Cloud Gate will transform and operate differently, with new staff members. Lin said Cloud Gate 2 artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung (鄭宗龍) is set to succeed him and take the helm next year.

Cloud Gate needs a fresh injection of blood to stay competitive in a fast-changing world that always presents new challenges, Lin said.

The Saturday performance, choreographed by Lin for the last time, will be presented by dancers who are leaving the troupe with Lin. It will also feature dancers from China’s Tao Dance Theater, as part of a collaborative program, according to the report.

Cloud Gate and Cloud Gate 2 have a history of, respectively, 46 years and 22 years. They will combine in the future though details have yet to be announced, Lin confirmed.