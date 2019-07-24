Taiwan on Wednesday said it will appeal to the International Skating Union (ISU) after its right to host an international figure skating event was revoked less than four months before the tournament was scheduled to be held.

Taiwan was originally set to host the 2019 Asian Open Figure Skating Classic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 at Taipei Arena.

However, Taiwan's Chinese Taipei Skating Union (CTSU) announced late Tuesday that it received an emergency notification from the ISU on Monday indicating its right to host the event had been revoked.

The CTSU originally claimed in an online announcement Tuesday that the ISU letter said "the current international situation is unsuitable for Taiwan to host such an event."

However, the CTSU removed that paragraph Wednesday morning after admitting to the press that the letter did not contain that line.

The ISU letter did say the decision was made at a recent board meeting without any further explanation, the CTSU said.

Hong Kong Skating Union will now host the competition in Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China, the CTSU citied the ISU letter as saying.

In response to the last-minute revocation, the Sports Administration under the Ministry of Education said Wednesday that it has asked the CTSU to appeal the case to the international governing body for competitive ice skating.

Taiwan is willing to send representatives to the Lausanne-based organization to convey its desire to be allowed to host the event, according to the administration.

Asked to comment on the revocation, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said the Sports Administration and CTSU were still trying to understand the reason behind the ISU decision.

He said it is likely political interference is behind the decision.

A similar incident occurred last year when the East Asian Olympic Committee (EAOC) revoked Taichung's right to host the first East Asian Youth Games slated for Aug. 2019, reportedly due to Chinese pressure.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the ISU had yet to reply to questions sent by CNA asking for the reason behind the revocation.