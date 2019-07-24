Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.

LeMahieu NYY 92 380 73 128 .337

Brantley Hou 96 376 57 124 .330

Devers Bos 99 397 80 128 .322

Bogaerts Bos 98 381 78 119 .312

Polanco Min 95 398 62 124 .312

Merrifield KC 102 428 72 132 .308

Alberto Bal 83 307 27 94 .306

Moncada ChW 91 353 54 106 .300

Trout LAA 95 332 78 99 .298

Springer Hou 70 277 57 82 .296

Jonrones=

Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnación, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSánchez, New York, 24; RNúñez, Baltimore, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; 5 tied at 22.

Carreras Producidas=

Trout, Los Angeles, 80; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 71; Encarnación, New York, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 66; 3 tied at 65.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 12-2; ERodríguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.