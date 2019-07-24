  1. Home
2019/07/24 14:33
2019/07/24 14:33
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 86 333 49 114 .342
Yelich Mil 93 349 77 117 .335
Bellinger LAD 98 354 80 118 .333
KMarte Ari 98 395 66 126 .319
Blackmon Col 83 358 74 114 .318
Rendon Was 85 320 71 101 .316
Arenado Col 99 379 63 116 .306
Freeman Atl 101 400 75 121 .302
Dahl Col 90 333 61 100 .300
Bryant ChC 96 358 78 107 .299
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; PAlonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; 2 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; EEscobar, Arizona, 79; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 76; PAlonso, New York, 75; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; 3 tied at 69.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 9-1; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-5.