Japanese reading pen inspires kids to do homework

Shukudai Yaruki pen records writing strokes with its fun and innovative app

By  Taiwan News
2019/07/24 14:56
The Shukudai Yaruki pen (Kokuyo website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Most parents and teachers will admit that getting young kids to sit and do their homework can be a daunting task.

A new reading pen made by Japanese stationery company Kokuyo, however, could help motivate young learners by recording their progress with a fun app.

The Shukudai Yaruki pen is a cylindrical tool fitted onto pencils that can sense each stroke made when writing. The writing strokes are recorded by an app, with the child’s progress contributing to the growth of an in-app tree.

The tree grows larger and stronger as writing skills improve. Kids can also get a variety of in-app rewards for reaching writing milestones.

Shukudai Yaruki pens are on sale for NT$1,450 (US$47).

child rearing
innovation
education

