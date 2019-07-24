TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Most parents and teachers will admit that getting young kids to sit and do their homework can be a daunting task.

A new reading pen made by Japanese stationery company Kokuyo, however, could help motivate young learners by recording their progress with a fun app.

The Shukudai Yaruki pen is a cylindrical tool fitted onto pencils that can sense each stroke made when writing. The writing strokes are recorded by an app, with the child’s progress contributing to the growth of an in-app tree.

The tree grows larger and stronger as writing skills improve. Kids can also get a variety of in-app rewards for reaching writing milestones.

Shukudai Yaruki pens are on sale for NT$1,450 (US$47).