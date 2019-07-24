TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s globally recognized and award winning distiller, Kavalan Whisky, opened a one-of-its-kind cask-to-glass whisky bar in Taipei’s Zhongshan District, but only for a brief trial period.

For the next week, whisky lovers can taste the entire spread of Kavalan’s whisky offerings directly from the barrel. However, the sleek Kavalan Whisky Bar on Nanjing East Road (南京東路二段1號2樓), will complete its trial run on Aug. 1.

The special cask showcase and bar opened on June 14 and allows customers to taste 21 varieties of whisky produced by Kavalan, including several rare products like the Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask, which is usually only available in Yilan at the company’s distillery.

Whiskey Wash reports that the cask-to-glass concept and bar developed as part of a marketing plan to promote the brand’s award winning Solist range. Ian Chang, Kavalan’s master blender, was quoted in the press release as saying that the bar was designed to allow customers “to experience the purity and quality of our whisky. They can choose which selected cask-strength whisky they want, walk up to the cask with their glasses, and start pouring.”

The bar was also designed to give visitors a special experience, with comfortable gusts of air intended to resemble Pacific breezes. The interior wall behind the casks is also designed to resemble the sun setting behind the mountains of Yilan.



Interior of Kavalan Whisky Bar (Photo from Kavalan Whisky)

Whisky lovers won’t want to miss the chance to try one of Kavalan’s renowned spirits in this special setting. If the concept proves popular, then in the future, Kavalan may decide to renew their lease or open a similar establishment elsewhere in Taiwan.