TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American man taking a jog up to a temple in New Taipei City captured this almost perfect circle of clouds on July 18.

Eric Williams, 40, said he captured the photo during what he describes as a "temple run" up to Hongludi Nanshan Fude Temple in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District. Williams, who describes himself as a digital nomad with expertise in "graphic design and website blogging," said he captured the photo at 7 a.m. in the morning.

Williams says the 5-kilometer run he takes includes roughly 1,000 stairs on the way up and 1,000 more on the way back down. He says he alternates between trails or a winding road on the way up.