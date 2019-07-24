Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is delighted to present the Summer Wedding Fair, on 18 August 2019, from 2pm to 4pm at the hotel’s Grand Ballroom, collaborating with numerous well-known brands to offer guests the most FANtastic wedding on their big day.

In addition, Banquet Chef de Cuisine Kevin Lee and his talented culinary team specially prepare a series of delicate food selections for participating couples to taste. Furthermore, all guests who confirm their weddings on the event day will be entitled to various benefits and privileges, plus a chance to win a two-night stay at overseas Mandarin Oriental properties for their honeymoon. It is the best time to plan and customise a blissfully romantic and unique wedding of your dreams at the most prestigious address in Taipei!

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has designed different wedding packages with exclusive offers to cater to different requirements of wedding couples, which include “The Elegant Wedding”, priced at TWD 29,800 per table; “The Perfect Wedding”, priced at TWD 33,800 per table; “The Classic Wedding”, priced at TWD 38,800 per table; “The Fantastic Wedding”, priced at TWD 46,800 per table, and “The Royal Wedding”, priced at TWD 58,800 per table.

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is set to become the city’s most coveted destination for distinctly exceptional weddings with seven highlight features, providing a perfect setting and a place where memories will be made and remembered for a lifetime.