Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000
|0—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001
|1—2
|8
|0
Bauer, O.Perez (8), Hand (9), Cimber (9), T.Olson (10) and R.Perez, Plawecki; Sanchez, Biagini (6), Dan.Hudson (8), Phelps (9), Giles (10) and Maile, Jansen. W_Giles 2-2. L_T.Olson 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (17).
___
|Boston
|200
|000
|120—5
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|002—4
|6
|0
Sale, Barnes (7), Workman (8), Walden (9) and Leon; Y.Chirinos, Poche (6), D.Castillo (8), Kolarek (8), Kittredge (9) and Zunino, d'Arnaud. W_Sale 5-9. L_Poche 2-4. Sv_Walden (2). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (16). Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (11).
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|003
|01—4
|8
|2
|Houston
|020
|000
|001
|00—3
|8
|0
Fiers, Buchter (8), Soria (9), Petit (10) and Phegley; Miley, R.Osuna (9), Harris (10), McHugh (11), Devenski (11) and Stassi, R.Chirinos. W_Petit 3-2. L_McHugh 3-5. HRs_Oakland, Olson (21). Houston, Gurriel (20).
___
|Texas
|123
|000
|010—7
|10
|0
|Seattle
|100
|010
|000—2
|7
|1
B.Martin, Payano (2), Montero (7), Bird (9) and Federowicz; Milone, Carasiti (7), Magill (8) and Narvaez. W_Payano 1-0. L_Milone 1-5. HRs_Texas, Mazara (14), Choo (17), Odor 2 (17).
___
|New York
|200
|030
|052
|2—14
|20
|1
|Minnesota
|012
|510
|021
|0—12
|15
|0
German, Hale (4), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9), Ottavino (10), C.Green (10) and G.Sanchez, Romine; Gibson, Stashak (6), Parker (8), Duffey (8), R.Harper (8), Rogers (9), K.Stewart (10) and J.Castro, Garver. W_A.Chapman 3-2. L_K.Stewart 2-2. Sv_C.Green (1). HRs_New York, Hicks (11), Gregorius (6). Minnesota, Cruz (21), Polanco (15), Sano 2 (16).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|410
|000—5
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|2
|1
C.Smith, N.Anderson (8), J.Garcia (9) and Alfaro; Covey, Fry (7), Cordero (8), Detwiler (9) and W.Castillo. W_C.Smith 6-4. L_Covey 1-6. HRs_Miami, Granderson (9), Ramirez (5).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|101
|030—5
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|111—4
|11
|0
D.Duffy, Barlow (7), Hill (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher; Keuchel, Sobotka (7), Swarzak (8), Parsons (8), Tomlin (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Hill 1-0. L_Swarzak 2-3. Sv_Kennedy (18). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (11), Duda (4).
___
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|000
|000
|001—3
|9
|1
|Detroit
|100
|001
|000
|000
|000—2
|7
|2
Aa.Nola, Morgan (8), Pivetta (8), Neris (12), Nicasio (13), Alvarez (14) and Realmuto; Boyd, Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9), Rosenthal (10), Hardy (11), N.Ramirez (12), Stumpf (15) and J.Hicks. W_Alvarez 1-2. L_Stumpf 1-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Quinn (1).
___
|Baltimore
|034
|000
|000—7
|9
|1
|Arizona
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
Bundy, Bleier (7), Armstrong (8) and Sisco; Kelly, McFarland (3), Godley (6), Chafin (9) and Avila. W_Bundy 5-11. L_Kelly 7-10. HRs_Baltimore, Smith Jr. (12), Nunez (24), Santander (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|012
|010
|000—4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|300
|000
|000—3
|6
|0
Dak.Hudson, Gallegos (7), A.Miller (9) and Wieters; Archer, Stratton (7) and Stallings, E.Diaz. W_Dak.Hudson 10-4. L_Archer 3-7. Sv_A.Miller (3). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (10), Goldschmidt (20). Pittsburgh, Marte (17).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|011—2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|102
|20x—5
|8
|0
Paddack, Baez (6), L.Allen (7) and Mejia; J.Vargas, Bashlor (7), Gsellman (7), Wilson (9), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_J.Vargas 5-5. L_Paddack 6-5. Sv_E.Diaz (22). HRs_New York, Cano 3 (9).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|7
|2
|Washington
|200
|001
|80x—11
|17
|0
Lambert, Howard (6), Diaz (7), McGee (8) and Iannetta; Strasburg, Suero (7), Blazek (8) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 13-4. L_Lambert 2-2. HRs_Washington, Turner (8).
___
|Cincinnati
|400
|052
|300—14
|17
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|023
|010—
|6
|10
|1
Roark, Stephenson (6), Romano (7) and Lavarnway; Davies, Claudio (5), B.Smith (6), Jackson (8) and Grandal, Pina. W_Roark 6-6. L_Davies 8-3. Sv_Romano (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (27), Winker (14), Votto (9). Milwaukee, Pina (6).
___
|Chicago
|101
|000
|110
|000
|0—4
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|300
|000
|000
|1—5
|8
|1
Darvish, Wick (7), Kintzler (8), Collins (9), Cishek (10), Kimbrel (11), Brach (12) and Caratini; Bumgarner, Moronta (8), Watson (8), W.Smith (9), Melancon (11), Coonrod (13) and Posey. W_Coonrod 1-0. L_Brach 3-3. HRs_San Francisco, Sandoval (12), Dickerson (6).