TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Apple Online Store (AOS) and other e-commerce operators are set to start issuing electronic invoices, in accordance with Taiwan’s tax laws.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) expects foreign e-commerce operators to start issuing electronic invoices in November. MOF said AOS and other tech giants like Google and Sony are expected to start issuing receipts in November, with Facebook, Amazon, Expedia and Uber to follow.

Foreign companies were required to set up a cloud issuance invoice system and provide domestic customers with e-invoices from January 2019, but were given a one-year probation period to comply with the law. Companies who have not complied by January 2020 will be fined a maximum of NT$1 million (US$32,000).

The same cloud invoice system can send invoices directly to devices when purchases are made through participating businesses. It can also notify uniform invoice lottery winners. MOF said that e-invoices make up approximately 21 percent of all invoices issued in Taiwan.