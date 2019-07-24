  1. Home
  2. Business

E-commerce businesses in Taiwan to start issuing e-invoices

Apple Store and other online businesses required to comply with new invoice law by January 2020

By  Taiwan News
2019/07/24 13:47
Uniform invoices

Uniform invoices (By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Apple Online Store (AOS) and other e-commerce operators are set to start issuing electronic invoices, in accordance with Taiwan’s tax laws.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) expects foreign e-commerce operators to start issuing electronic invoices in November. MOF said AOS and other tech giants like Google and Sony are expected to start issuing receipts in November, with Facebook, Amazon, Expedia and Uber to follow.

Foreign companies were required to set up a cloud issuance invoice system and provide domestic customers with e-invoices from January 2019, but were given a one-year probation period to comply with the law. Companies who have not complied by January 2020 will be fined a maximum of NT$1 million (US$32,000).

The same cloud invoice system can send invoices directly to devices when purchases are made through participating businesses. It can also notify uniform invoice lottery winners. MOF said that e-invoices make up approximately 21 percent of all invoices issued in Taiwan.
tax laws
e-commerce
uniform invoice

RELATED ARTICLES

E-commerce site for Japanese apparel offers free shipping to Taiwan through mid-July
E-commerce site for Japanese apparel offers free shipping to Taiwan through mid-July
2019/07/04 15:33
Lucky Taiwan receipt lottery winner buys NT$8 newspaper, pockets NT$10 million
Lucky Taiwan receipt lottery winner buys NT$8 newspaper, pockets NT$10 million
2019/06/04 12:35
Tax exemption for lottery winnings in Taiwan to rise to NT$5,000
Tax exemption for lottery winnings in Taiwan to rise to NT$5,000
2019/05/29 16:49
Taiwan Receipt Lottery: Winning numbers announced for March-April 2019
Taiwan Receipt Lottery: Winning numbers announced for March-April 2019
2019/05/25 16:30
Five NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery tickets still not claimed
Five NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery tickets still not claimed
2019/05/23 11:01