BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 91 379 72 128 .338 Brantley Hou 96 376 57 124 .330 Devers Bos 99 397 80 128 .322 Bogaerts Bos 98 381 78 119 .312 Merrifield KC 102 428 72 132 .308 Polanco Min 94 393 60 121 .308 Alberto Bal 83 307 27 94 .306 Moncada ChW 91 353 54 106 .300 Trout LAA 94 327 77 98 .300 Springer Hou 70 277 57 82 .296 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 79; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 71; Encarnacion, New York, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 70; 4 tied at 65.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.