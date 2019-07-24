  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/07/24 12:56
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 91 379 72 128 .338
Brantley Hou 96 376 57 124 .330
Devers Bos 99 397 80 128 .322
Bogaerts Bos 98 381 78 119 .312
Merrifield KC 102 428 72 132 .308
Polanco Min 94 393 60 121 .308
Alberto Bal 83 307 27 94 .306
Moncada ChW 91 353 54 106 .300
Trout LAA 94 327 77 98 .300
Springer Hou 70 277 57 82 .296
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 79; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 71; Encarnacion, New York, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 70; 4 tied at 65.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.