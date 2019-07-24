TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An unaccounted for female Indonesian migrant worker hired by an Indonesian couple to care for their baby has been sentenced by a New Taipei court to seven years and six months in prison for shaking the child to death.

The woman, identified as Juwita Ekasari, was an unqualified babysitter who was entrusted by an Indonesian migrant worker couple to take care of their seven-month-old baby boy at a rate of NT$14,000 a month in December of last year, reported UDN. Early one December morning, fed up with the baby's crying, Ekasari violently shook the child, causing subdural hemorrhage, vitreous hemorrhage, and retinal hemorrhage on the left side of the boy's body, according to the report.

At about 2 a.m. on Dec. 9, the baby began crying, vomiting, convulsing, and exhibiting other symptoms of distress. Ekasari contacted the parents and dropped the baby off at Wanfang Hospital.

She then fled to her rental apartment in New Taipei City's Sanchong District. After the child died, authorities went to her residence where they arrested her.

After reviewing the relevant evidence, the court ruled that Ekasari was culpable for causing death and injury. However, the court took into consideration the fact that she gave first aid to the boy and took him to the hospital.

During a court hearing in New Taipei City, Ekasari confessed to shaking the baby boy two or three times. A witness, who was a roommate of Ekasari, testified that she had seen she seen Ekasari shake the baby and fiercely shout, "Why have you been crying?" reported SETN.

She was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison and will be deported after serving the full sentence or being pardoned. The court's verdict can still be appealed.