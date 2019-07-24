|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|64
|35
|.646
|—
|Boston
|56
|46
|.549
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|57
|47
|.548
|9½
|Toronto
|39
|64
|.379
|27
|Baltimore
|31
|68
|.313
|33
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|61
|38
|.616
|—
|Cleveland
|58
|42
|.580
|3½
|Chicago
|45
|53
|.459
|15½
|Kansas City
|38
|64
|.373
|24½
|Detroit
|30
|66
|.313
|29½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|65
|38
|.631
|—
|Oakland
|58
|44
|.569
|6½
|Los Angeles
|52
|49
|.515
|12
|Texas
|50
|50
|.500
|13½
|Seattle
|41
|62
|.398
|24
___
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 7, Toronto 3
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1
Houston 11, Oakland 1
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
Arizona 6, Baltimore 3
Seattle 7, Texas 3
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings
Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 4, Houston 3, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Boston (Price 7-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 11-3), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-4) at Houston (Verlander 12-4), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 3:40 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-5) at Seattle (Leake 8-8), 3:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Toronto (Stroman 6-10), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.