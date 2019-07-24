BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Connecticut 12 6 .667 — Washington 11 6 .647 ½ Chicago 11 8 .579 1½ New York 8 10 .444 4 Indiana 6 15 .286 7½ Atlanta 5 15 .250 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Las Vegas 13 6 .684 — Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2 Seattle 12 9 .571 2 Phoenix 10 8 .556 2½ Minnesota 10 9 .526 3 Dallas 5 14 .263 8

___

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 78, Atlanta 66

Phoenix 95, Indiana 77

Las Vegas 79, Seattle 62

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled