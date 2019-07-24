  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/24 12:04
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Washington 11 6 .647 ½
Chicago 11 8 .579
New York 8 10 .444 4
Indiana 6 15 .286
Atlanta 5 15 .250 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 6 .667
Seattle 12 8 .600 1
Los Angeles 11 8 .579
Phoenix 10 8 .556 2
Minnesota 10 9 .526
Dallas 5 14 .263

___

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 78, Atlanta 66

Phoenix 95, Indiana 77

Las Vegas 79, Seattle 62

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled