TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Mark Esper, confirmed by the U.S. Senate as secretary of defense by a vote of 90 to 8, was sworn in on Wednesday (July 24), bringing an end to the longest period in which the top position in the Pentagon has lain vacant.

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stepped down last December, following a disagreement with President Donald Trump. Esper had served as secretary of the U.S. Army and has been a defense industry lobbyist, reported Associated Press.

In a confirmation hearing on July 16, Esper expressed concern over China’s failure to relinquish the use of force to achieve unification with Taiwan, and the military exercises it has conducted near the Taiwan Strait, wrote Central News Agency.

Asked about his perspective on the military balance across the Taiwan Strait, Esper pledged to support the provision of arms and services to Taiwan in compliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, said the report. As to changing the U.S.’ “one-China” policy, the army veteran said he upholds Washington’s acknowledgement of the one-China position but didn’t elaborate further.