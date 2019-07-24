  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/24 11:52
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 001 000 000 0—1 6 0
Toronto 000 000 001 1—2 8 0
(10 innings)

Bauer, O.Perez (8), Hand (9), Cimber (9), T.Olson (10) and R.Perez, Plawecki; Sanchez, Biagini (6), Dan.Hudson (8), Phelps (9), Giles (10) and Maile, Jansen. W_Giles 2-2. L_T.Olson 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (17).

___

Boston 200 000 120—5 10 0
Tampa Bay 002 000 002—4 6 0

Sale, Barnes (7), Workman (8), Walden (9) and Leon; Y.Chirinos, Poche (6), D.Castillo (8), Kolarek (8), Kittredge (9) and Zunino, d'Arnaud. W_Sale 5-9. L_Poche 2-4. Sv_Walden (2). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (16). Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (11).

___

Oakland 000 000 003 01—4 8 2
Houston 020 000 001 00—3 8 0
(11 innings)

Fiers, Buchter (8), Soria (9), Petit (10) and Phegley; Miley, R.Osuna (9), Harris (10), McHugh (11), Devenski (11) and Stassi, R.Chirinos. W_Petit 3-2. L_McHugh 3-5. HRs_Oakland, Olson (21). Houston, Gurriel (20).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Miami 000 410 000—5 6 0
Chicago 000 001 000—1 2 1

C.Smith, N.Anderson (8), J.Garcia (9) and Alfaro; Covey, Fry (7), Cordero (8), Detwiler (9) and W.Castillo. W_C.Smith 6-4. L_Covey 1-6. HRs_Miami, Granderson (9), Ramirez (5).

___

Kansas City 000 101 030—5 5 0
Atlanta 100 000 111—4 11 0

D.Duffy, Barlow (7), Hill (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher; Keuchel, Sobotka (7), Swarzak (8), Parsons (8), Tomlin (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Hill 1-0. L_Swarzak 2-3. Sv_Kennedy (18). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (11), Duda (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 012 010 000—4 7 0
Pittsburgh 300 000 000—3 6 0

Dak.Hudson, Gallegos (7), Miller (9) and Wieters; Archer, Stratton (7) and Stallings, E.Diaz. W_Dak.Hudson 10-4. L_Archer 3-7. Sv_Miller (3). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (10), Goldschmidt (20). Pittsburgh, Marte (17).

___

San Diego 000 000 011—2 5 0
New York 000 102 20x—5 8 0

Paddack, Baez (6), L.Allen (7) and Mejia; Vargas, Bashlor (7), Gsellman (7), Wilson (9), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Vargas 5-5. L_Paddack 6-5. Sv_E.Diaz (22). HRs_New York, Cano 3 (9).

___

Colorado 000 000 001— 1 7 2
Washington 200 001 80x—11 17 0

Lambert, Howard (6), Diaz (7), McGee (8) and Iannetta; Strasburg, Suero (7), Blazek (8) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 13-4. L_Lambert 2-2. HRs_Washington, Turner (8).

___

Cincinnati 400 052 300—14 17 2
Milwaukee 000 023 010— 6 10 1

Roark, Stephenson (6), Romano (7) and Lavarnway; Davies, Claudio (5), B.Smith (6), Jackson (8) and Grandal, Pina. W_Roark 6-6. L_Davies 8-3. Sv_Romano (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (27), Winker (14), Votto (9). Milwaukee, Pina (6).