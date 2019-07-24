TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Tuesday (July 23) at the Taiwan-ASEAN+India Strategic Investment Partnership Forum, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs, Wang Mei-Hua (王美花), issued cautionary statements to Taiwanese businesses considering investments in Vietnam.

To the surprise of some, Wang stated that although Vietnam has been a top destination for investment and new manufacturing bases as a result of Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, as well as the ongoing U.S.-China Trade War, there are an increasing number of risks in the country that businesses should be aware of.

Although Vietnam’s growth prospects are good, greater investment in the country’s real estate encourages rapid increases in market prices, along with higher minimum wages for employees. Wang warned that Vietnam is becoming saturated with competition and it will become more and more difficult for companies to secure land and recruit laborers in the current business climate, reports UDN.

In light of the situation, the Deputy Minister urged Taiwanese businesses to consider their options in other ASEAN nations, and especially India, which is fast becoming an important partner for Taiwan. As the U.S.-China trade war continues to disrupt the global supply chain, Taiwanese businesses need to consider the best long-term investments and partnerships, urged Wang.

The process of securing land, receiving proper permits, and establishing new production bases abroad can be difficult and costly, said Wang. However, she emphasized that in accordance with the New Southbound Policy, Taipei remains committed to assisting businesses expand their operations and find partners in the region.