Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000
|0—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001
|1—2
|8
|0
Bauer, O.Perez (8), Hand (9), Cimber (9), Olson (10) and R.Perez, Plawecki; Sanchez, Biagini (6), Dan.Hudson (8), Phelps (9), Giles (10) and Maile, Jansen. W_Giles 2-2. L_Olson 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (17).
___
|Boston
|200
|000
|120—5
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|002—4
|6
|0
Sale, Barnes (7), Workman (8), Walden (9) and Leon; Chirinos, Poche (6), D.Castillo (8), Kolarek (8), Kittredge (9) and Zunino, d'Arnaud. W_Sale 5-9. L_Poche 2-4. Sv_Walden (2). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (16). Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (11).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|410
|000—5
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|2
|1
C.Smith, N.Anderson (8), J.Garcia (9) and Alfaro; Covey, Fry (7), Cordero (8), Detwiler (9) and W.Castillo. W_C.Smith 6-4. L_Covey 1-6. HRs_Miami, Granderson (9), Ramirez (5).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|101
|030—5
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|111—4
|11
|0
D.Duffy, Barlow (7), Hill (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher; Keuchel, Sobotka (7), Swarzak (8), Parsons (8), Tomlin (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Hill 1-0. L_Swarzak 2-3. Sv_Kennedy (18). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (11), Duda (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|012
|010
|000—4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|300
|000
|000—3
|6
|0
Dak.Hudson, Gallegos (7), Miller (9) and Wieters; Archer, Stratton (7) and Stallings, El.Diaz. W_Dak.Hudson 10-4. L_Archer 3-7. Sv_Miller (3). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (10), Goldschmidt (20). Pittsburgh, Marte (17).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|011—2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|102
|20x—5
|8
|0
Paddack, Baez (6), L.Allen (7) and Mejia; Vargas, Bashlor (7), Gsellman (7), Wilson (9), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Vargas 5-5. L_Paddack 6-5. Sv_Ed.Diaz (22). HRs_New York, Cano 3 (9).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|7
|2
|Washington
|200
|001
|80x—11
|17
|0
Lambert, Howard (6), Diaz (7), McGee (8) and Iannetta; Strasburg, Suero (7), Blazek (8) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 13-4. L_Lambert 2-2. HRs_Washington, Turner (8).