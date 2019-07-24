BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 91 379 72 128 .338 Brantley Hou 95 372 56 122 .328 Devers Bos 99 397 80 128 .322 Bogaerts Bos 98 381 78 119 .312 Merrifield KC 101 424 70 131 .309 Polanco Min 94 393 60 121 .308 Alberto Bal 82 303 27 93 .307 Springer Hou 69 273 57 82 .300 Moncada ChW 91 353 54 106 .300 Trout LAA 94 327 77 98 .300 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; RNunez, Baltimore, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 79; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 71; Soler, Kansas City, 70; LeMahieu, New York, 70; DoSantana, Seattle, 65; Rosario, Minnesota, 65; Kepler, Minnesota, 65.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.