|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|91
|379
|72
|128
|.338
|Brantley Hou
|95
|372
|56
|122
|.328
|Devers Bos
|99
|397
|80
|128
|.322
|Bogaerts Bos
|98
|381
|78
|119
|.312
|Merrifield KC
|101
|424
|70
|131
|.309
|Polanco Min
|94
|393
|60
|121
|.308
|Alberto Bal
|82
|303
|27
|93
|.307
|Springer Hou
|69
|273
|57
|82
|.300
|Moncada ChW
|91
|353
|54
|106
|.300
|Trout LAA
|94
|327
|77
|98
|.300
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; RNunez, Baltimore, 23; 4 tied at 22.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 79; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 71; Soler, Kansas City, 70; LeMahieu, New York, 70; DoSantana, Seattle, 65; Rosario, Minnesota, 65; Kepler, Minnesota, 65.
|Pitching
German, New York, 12-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.