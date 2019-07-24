TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan graffiti artist DEBE is painting a mural featuring quintessential Taiwanese elements for the POW! WOW! Long Beach International Mural Festival, in California.

Artists from around the world have gathered for this year’s POW! WOW! Long Beach International Mural Festival that runs from July 21-28. DEBE is making his first appearance at the festival, with the support of Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture (MOC) and the Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles, bringing new life to the streets of Long Beach.

MOC said DEBE is known for his “Wild Style” influenced pieces, featuring abstract geometric shapes and natural elements. He has previously exhibited in London, Beijing, Hong Kong and a number of U.S. cities.

For POW! WOW! Long Beach he is painting a mural in the Long Beach Convention Center car park. He has hinted that it will feature household objects that kids in Taiwan grow up with.

The festival in Long Beach is part of the POW! WOW! Worldwide series, which was previously held in Seoul, Washington DC, Taipei and Tokyo. Attendees can view 70 murals from previous Long Beach events, along with 20 new ones being created this year. There is also live music, artist talks, an outdoor cinema and pop-up stores.