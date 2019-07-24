TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an effort to shore up its territorial claims in the South China Sea, the Philippines is considering organizing tourist visits to Pag-asa Island, known internationally as Thitu Island, of the Spratly Islands.

Thitu Island is the largest feature administered by Manila among the disputed island chain. According to reports, Manila is in the midst of a major refurbishment project on what is its most strategic outpost in the hotly contested South China Sea.

At 280 nautical miles out from the shores of the Philippines’ Palawan, it is just beyond the EEZ of what is considered the country’s mainland. The island therefore serves as an important marker for Manila’s claims to waters in what it refers to as the West Philippine Sea.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was quoted by Reuters as stating “we are on track in rebuilding or repairing our runway in Pag-asa.” Other claimants in the region have already been busy constructing facilities on the islands they administer, but the Philippines has been slow to keep up with investments in the region and its navy.

The move to make Thitu more visitor-friendly will likely improve perceptions of the Duterte Administration’s policy on the South China Sea. Although the Duterte administration is extremely popular among citizens, the leader’s weakest point is his perceived failure to defend Philippine fisheries and territorial integrity in the South China Sea.

Duterte recently defended his weak stance on the issue by asserting that the Philippines simply doesn’t have the capability to stop Chinese fishermen from using the country’s waters. Opening up Thitu Island to regular tourism may be seen as one option to strengthen claims in the region, and to assuage public criticism without directly confronting Beijing on the issue.



Spratly Island chain, with Thitu Island circled in red (Wikipedia Commons Image)