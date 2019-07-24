Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|012
|010
|000—4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|300
|000
|000—3
|6
|0
Hudson, Gallegos (7), Miller (9) and Wieters; Archer, Stratton (7) and Stallings, El.Diaz. W_Hudson 10-4. L_Archer 3-7. Sv_Miller (3). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (10), Goldschmidt (20). Pittsburgh, Marte (17).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|011—2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|102
|20x—5
|8
|0
Paddack, Baez (6), Allen (7) and Mejia; Vargas, Bashlor (7), Gsellman (7), Wilson (9), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Vargas 5-5. L_Paddack 6-5. Sv_Ed.Diaz (22). HRs_New York, Cano 3 (9).