Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/24 10:25
NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 012 010 000—4 7 0
Pittsburgh 300 000 000—3 6 0

Hudson, Gallegos (7), Miller (9) and Wieters; Archer, Stratton (7) and Stallings, El.Diaz. W_Hudson 10-4. L_Archer 3-7. Sv_Miller (3). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (10), Goldschmidt (20). Pittsburgh, Marte (17).

___

San Diego 000 000 011—2 5 0
New York 000 102 20x—5 8 0

Paddack, Baez (6), Allen (7) and Mejia; Vargas, Bashlor (7), Gsellman (7), Wilson (9), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Vargas 5-5. L_Paddack 6-5. Sv_Ed.Diaz (22). HRs_New York, Cano 3 (9).