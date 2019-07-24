  1. Home
  2. Politics

Wife of Taipei Mayor Ko hints he may make presidential bid

Chen Pei-chi has been traveling with her husband around the island and said she will support him whatever he decides

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/24 10:37
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je and his wife Chen Pei-chi. (Chen Pei-chi FB photo)

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je and his wife Chen Pei-chi. (Chen Pei-chi FB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The wife of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has hinted she would support her husband’s independent bid for the presidency, as speculation mounts as to whether he will throw his hat into the ring.

In a post on Tuesday (July 23), Ko’s wife Chen Pei-chi (陳佩琪) talked about traveling around the island nation with her husband, attending events and visiting temples. This has been seen in some quarters as soliciting support before Ko makes an announcement to run for president, reported Newtalk.

Chen spoke about being called a “plus” for Ko, saying, “Of course I’m a plus to Ko. I am a medical professional, and I’ve been taking care of his daily needs for three decades. I earn NT$3 million a year for him! How can I not be a great asset?”

Chen went on to say that people have been pestering her about the likelihood of Ko making a bid for the presidency. She said she always encourages her husband to do whatever he thinks will improve people’s lives.

“It matters little to me what position Ko takes,” she noted in the post. She added that she would always support him.

Ko has recently ramped up criticism of both the Kuomintang (KMT) candidate, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), and of the DPP’s Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is seeking reelection next year. On Monday, Ko hit out at the Executive Yuan for its poor budgetary planning and the controversial construction of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s third terminal.
Ko Wen-je
Chen Pei-chi
president
presidential

RELATED ARTICLES

Tsai far ahead of Han in Taiwan News presidential poll
Tsai far ahead of Han in Taiwan News presidential poll
2019/07/23 15:02
Will Foxconn founder Terry Gou’s presidential bid influence Taiwan’s economic outlook?!
Will Foxconn founder Terry Gou’s presidential bid influence Taiwan’s economic outlook?!
2019/07/23 14:30
Taipei mayor’s participation could overturn presidential election result: poll
Taipei mayor’s participation could overturn presidential election result: poll
2019/07/22 17:08
Taiwan president calls for unity in presidential election bid
Taiwan president calls for unity in presidential election bid
2019/07/21 10:36
Taiwan’s Foxconn founder on holiday in Japan after primary defeat
Taiwan’s Foxconn founder on holiday in Japan after primary defeat
2019/07/18 20:35