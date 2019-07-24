TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The wife of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has hinted she would support her husband’s independent bid for the presidency, as speculation mounts as to whether he will throw his hat into the ring.

In a post on Tuesday (July 23), Ko’s wife Chen Pei-chi (陳佩琪) talked about traveling around the island nation with her husband, attending events and visiting temples. This has been seen in some quarters as soliciting support before Ko makes an announcement to run for president, reported Newtalk.

Chen spoke about being called a “plus” for Ko, saying, “Of course I’m a plus to Ko. I am a medical professional, and I’ve been taking care of his daily needs for three decades. I earn NT$3 million a year for him! How can I not be a great asset?”

Chen went on to say that people have been pestering her about the likelihood of Ko making a bid for the presidency. She said she always encourages her husband to do whatever he thinks will improve people’s lives.

“It matters little to me what position Ko takes,” she noted in the post. She added that she would always support him.

Ko has recently ramped up criticism of both the Kuomintang (KMT) candidate, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), and of the DPP’s Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is seeking reelection next year. On Monday, Ko hit out at the Executive Yuan for its poor budgetary planning and the controversial construction of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s third terminal.