BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/24 09:05
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Washington 11 6 .647 ½
Chicago 11 8 .579
New York 8 10 .444 4
Indiana 6 14 .300 7
Atlanta 5 15 .250 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 6 .667
Seattle 12 8 .600 1
Los Angeles 11 8 .579
Minnesota 10 9 .526
Phoenix 9 8 .529
Dallas 5 14 .263

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 78, Atlanta 66

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled