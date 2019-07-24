BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Connecticut 12 6 .667 — Washington 11 6 .647 ½ Chicago 11 8 .579 1½ New York 8 10 .444 4 Indiana 6 14 .300 7 Atlanta 5 15 .250 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Las Vegas 12 6 .667 — Seattle 12 8 .600 1 Los Angeles 11 8 .579 1½ Minnesota 10 9 .526 2½ Phoenix 9 8 .529 2½ Dallas 5 14 .263 7½

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 78, Atlanta 66

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled