RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has adopted a new system to classify and label the vast quantities of pesticides it produces, based on the chemicals they contain.

Environmental experts on Monday welcomed the modernization of the system, used by over 50 countries, but said it was insufficient as it does not take into account the long-term effects of certain residues known to cause cancer.

Joao Paulo Torres, a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, said the new classification and labelling system is based on the immediate impact of chemicals on people's health.

But he said the real problem in Brazil is "chronic intoxication," linked to the long-term impact of toxic residue in food or the environment.

Human Rights Watch says Brazil is one of the world's largest consumers of pesticides.