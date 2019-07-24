The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending July 21, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Oldify - Old Face App, Apptly LLC

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. iSchedule ,HotSchedules

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd.

10. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. FaceApp - AI Face Editor, FaceApp Inc

2. AgingBooth, PiVi & Co

3. Picker 3D, Rollic Games

4. aquapark.io, Voodoo

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Amazon Mobile, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Line Color 3D, tastypill

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

7. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

8. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. Bridge Baron Gold, Great Game Products, Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Line Color, tastypill

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Picker 3D, Rollic Games

7. Stack Ball 3D, Azur Interactive Games Limited

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

