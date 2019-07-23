ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani has been appointed as the head of the ICC's financial and commercial affairs committee.

The committee is one of the cricket body's most powerful as it looks after the budgets for ICC events and distributing money to its member countries.

It will be Mani's second stint as chairman of the committee. He held the post from 1996-2002 when the ICC secured broadcasting rights worth $550 million.

The appointment of Mani was made by ICC chairman Shashank Manohar during last week's annual conference in London, and announced Tuesday.

"I am grateful to the ICC chairman for the confidence he has reposed in me and look forward to working with Manu Sawhney and his team," Mani said in a statement.

Mani was also included in the ICC Audit Committee, which will be chaired by India's Yuvraj Narayan.

