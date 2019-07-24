Taipei (CNA)-- "T. Rex: Skeleton Crew," an interactive virtual reality (VR) title created by Taiwan-based HTC Corp. in collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History, is now available for users to experience at home through the Vive headset, the company said Tuesday.

The title is the home version of "T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator," VR educational content that is being exhibited at the museum in New York from March 11 to Aug. 9, 2020.

The program is now available for download through Viveport, a Vive app store that provides users with a wider range of content for the VR headset, according to a press release from HTC, maker of the groundbreaking HTC Vive.

Players of the "T. Rex: Skeleton Crew" game, build a scientifically accurate 3D model of a T. rex skeleton, one bone at a time. Once complete, users get to see a T. rex roaming in its natural habitat 66 million years ago, according to HTC.

The home version is available in both Chinese and English, the company said.

"We can't wait for dinosaur fans everywhere to geek out and finally experience this larger-than-life Vive Studios production as we bring a part of this venerable institution to their living rooms," said Chris Chin, general manager of Vive Studios.