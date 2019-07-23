TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first batch of disaster rescue outfits has been distributed to Taiwan’s military with the arrival of typhoon season, Liberty Times reported on Tuesday (July 23), adding military units will be deployed to areas at greater risk of a natural disaster.

MND logistics official Geng Guang-yi (耿廣義) said 6,000 disaster rescue outfits had already been distributed to military units designated for disaster relief. He said the materials used in the outfits provided excellent heat dissipation, quick sweat dissipation, anti-ultraviolet properties, and comfort.

There is a six-month test period and opinions on the outfits will be collected to further improve the design and materials, Geng said, according to the news outlet. He added the price of NT$850 (about US$27.50) can be reduced to nearer NT$500 in the future if bulk orders are made.