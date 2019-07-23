KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Near-complete results in Ukraine's parliamentary election show the president's party winning an overwhelming majority of seats, which would give President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the power to push through his promised ambitious reforms.

The national election commission reported Tuesday that with 94% of ballots counted, Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party had 43% of the vote for the 225 national seats in parliament allocated proportionally.

Candidates from the party also led in races for 176 of the 199 seats being chosen in individual constituencies.

The election commission's tally had a Russia-friendly party led by tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk in second place in the nationwide vote with 13% and picking up 19 of the individual seats,

Zelenskiy, who took office in May, has promised strong actions against Ukraine's endemic corruption.