TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Swedish YouTuber has created a video introducing the 2019 Fulong International Sand Sculpting Art Festival in New Taipei, including tips on how to get there by train.

Swedish YouTuber Lukas Engström, 29, says he shot the video while visiting Fulong Beach in New Taipei's Gongliao District, with the help of French vlogger Francois Devatine, 32, on July 13. In the video, Engström laments that there is a dearth of English signs for the train to Fulong station at the Taipei Main Station.

He accurately says that one will need "tons of patience and some pretty decent Chinese skills" to track down a northbound train to Fulong. To demonstrate the difficulty finding Fulong on the long list of stops, the camera pans across a dizzying array of Chinese characters, before rewinding and circling the tiny Chinese script reading Fulong (福隆).

The video mentions that the train takes 1 hour and 40 minutes from Taipei Main Station, but once at Fulong station, the beach is only a couple hundred meters away. Footage from a drone then shows spectacular overhead views of the beach, festival sculptures, and beachgoers.

The makers of the video then show closeup previews of some of the sculptures as well as other activities available in the area, such as windsurfing, sunbathing, and swimming. Engström emphasized that the sculpture festival has something to offer for people of all ages and walks of life.



Screenshot from Engström's YouTube video.

The 12th edition of the annual Fulong International Sand Sculpture Arts Festival will run from April 19, 2019 to August 25, 2019. A total of 25 sand sculpture artists from seven countries and territories have been invited to produce works around the theme Crossing the Town to Find Atlantis.

The festival takes place on the three kilometer-long golden beach between Yanliao and Fulong on the Northeast Coast. Visitors can take a train, get off at Fulong, and walk for five minutes to the site by following signs along the roads. Visitors who drive can park their cars at the adjacent parking lots of the Yanliao Beach Park, Longmen Sports Park, Longmen Camping Site, and Fulong Visitor Center, and take one of the free hourly shuttle buses running on weekends to the venue.

The venue of the sand sculpture festival is also a popular place for swimming, canoeing, jet-skiing, and other water activities. For more information, please visit the official website for the 2019 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival.