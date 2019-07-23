This is part two of an urban renovation series introducing “superblocks,” a visionary urban policy implemented in Barcelona, Spain, which is being rolled out around the world. (Read part one here)

Barcelona is transforming into a human-centric city by giving back the streets to residents. Its orthogonal street design, consistent political support, and flourishing civic awareness all contribute to this unprecedented urban remake. What interests us most, however, is the possibility of replicating this model to other metropolises around the world.

Traffic havoc in Taipei

Some argue that traffic in Taipei is atrocious compared to cities like Los Angeles, London, or even Shanghai, but everyone would agree that motor vehicles dominate the roads, traffic jams are frequent and air quality is seriously affected.

A greener city and public transport

“The fundamental principle for urban management is to optimize limited land use without sacrificing its eco value,” said Luo Shiaw-shyan, associate professor at Tamkang University and former director of the Department of Transportation at Taipei City Government. Having lived in Taipei for more than 20 years, he has witnessed at first-hand the transformation of the city’s streets.

“Currently, increasing ridership on public transportation is the primary goal for Taipei,” Luo said. “The improvement of the urban environment starts from here.”

In the recent past, during the 1980s, buses were the major mode for transportation in Taipei, with a daily capacity of around 2.5 million passengers. Today, roughly 45 percent of commuters choose to travel by car or motorcycle every day. This ratio surges up to 85 percent outside the capital city.

Two challenges ahead

If superblocks are to be successful in Taipei, there are two main obstacles, the first being motorcyclists.

In 1985, a project called “Game Street” that resembled superblocks was introduced in Yongkang Street, which is popular among foreign tourists. It didn’t take long for the project to fail. There was a lack of political support and the motorbikes couldn’t be stopped from going wherever their owners pleased.

The second challenge was to deal with the needs of communities. To sustain a project like superblocks, which limits conveniences locals take for granted, they need to reach a general consensus that more space in public areas is worth the sacrifice involved.

Yongkang street is pedestrian-unfriendly despite its popularity. (Chris Chang photo)

All about the safety

“To persuade people to switch from motorcycles to public transportation we have to eliminate the stereotype that motorcycles are for the poor, or a symbol of wealth disparity,” said Luo.

Many motorbike riders say the reason they do not commute by public transport is because of higher costs. That said, safety is a bigger priority.

As a developed country, Taiwan is behind the curve on road safety. Its traffic-related mortality rate surpasses European nations, and nearby countries like South Korea and Japan, according to WHO road safety reports. Motorcycle accidents are a big contributing cause as young people (18~24) account for 60 percent of the death toll.

In fact, more than 87 percent of Taiwan’s households have both a car and a motorcycle, which proves that motorbikes are not just for the poor. Commuters should really be looking for alternatives

Plan, negotiate, implement

Looking beyond the data, it is government that takes a lead role in creating community awareness. In Taiwan, as Luo knows only too well, the success of such a policy is dependent on support from district representatives.

During the time he was commissioned by City Hall, it took a year of negotiation to broaden the sidewalks along Tingzhou Road, behind National Taiwan University. He made a strong case for the sidewalk widening scheme, conveying this to representatives who tried to overcome the doubts of local merchants.

Now that motorcycles are no longer chaotically parked beside the curbs, Tingzhou Road has become safer, more comfortable to walk along, and more prosperous.

Broadening sidewalks is the first step to pedestrianize streets. (Taipei City Government photo)

A city for humans

Implementing superblocks requires a bold mayor like Ada Colau, who believes cities belong to their residents, who can endure criticism and understand that quality of life does not depend on how close people can park their cars to their houses, but where people can meet their neighbors.

Even though people, nowadays, live closer to each other because of urbanization, everyone deserves a home with tranquility and fresh air.