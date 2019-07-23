TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Bangkok, Thailand, the “Startup Thailand” conference to promote technological innovation across Southeast Asia is taking place July 23-27, with over 500 startups representing 25 countries set to participate.

With the aim of supporting technological innovation and startups in Taiwan, as well as those in target New Southbound Policy countries, Taiwan is also taking part in the event with a delegation of 30 people. The National Development Council is sponsoring a select group of 15 Taiwanese startup enterprises through its Asia Silicon Valley Development Plan (ASVIDA).

The conference will give up-and-coming Taiwanese tech companies an opportunity to network with potential partners, investors, or future clients. The startups from reportedly cover emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and Internet of things along with smart agriculture, transportation, and drone development, reports LTN.

In addition, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand is set to host a seminar on “Taiwan’s Innovative Technology Development” on Wednesday (July 24) at Startup Thailand, reports CNA. The seminar will provide a great opportunity for local Thai manufacturers and other exhibitors from around the world to get a great introduction to the tech advances and business opportunities available in Taiwan.