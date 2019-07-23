  1. Home
  2. Politics

US Congress reportedly to be notified of F-16V fighter jet sale to Taiwan soon

Washington approved a separate military sale to Taiwan earlier this month

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/23 17:22
F-16 Fighting Falcons (US Air Force photo)

F-16 Fighting Falcons (US Air Force photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. Congress is expected to be notified of the proposed sale of 66 F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan by the end of the month, said a Taiwanese military expert on Tuesday (July 23).

The deal, with an estimated cost of US$10 billion, is bound to draw the ire of China if it does progress. In a snub to Beijing’s protests, the U.S. State Department approved a separate sale worth US$2.2 billion to the island earlier this month, comprising 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks and some 250 Stinger missiles, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

According to U.S.-based Taiwan Security Analysis Center Director Mei Fu-hsing (梅復興), Washington has been earnest in processing the arms package. Officials visited Taiwan in May to discuss details of the request, and Air Force International Affairs (SAF/IA) and DSCA had completed relevant work in June, UDN quoted Mei.

A pragmatic reasoning behind the expedited process would be to accommodate the legislative sessions for respective legislatures, Mei suggests. The Trump Administration will have to notify Congress by July 26, before the House enters recess.

Washington would also seek to avoid making any significant move pertaining to U.S.-Taiwan relations at dates too close to the presidential election of Taiwan, Mei believes, which could be interpreted as intending to influence the polls. The elections take place on Jan. 11, 2020.

Randall Schriver, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, said last month that Washington is moving toward a normalized arms sales relationship with Taiwan.
arms sale
deal
F-16V
fighter jet
military
Congress

RELATED ARTICLES

Ex-US Customs officer, likely Chinese agent, charged in California gun running scheme
Ex-US Customs officer, likely Chinese agent, charged in California gun running scheme
2019/07/20 15:38
US may invest in new Australia port capable of housing warships
US may invest in new Australia port capable of housing warships
2019/07/19 12:44
US House Foreign Affairs Committee honors Taiwan president
US House Foreign Affairs Committee honors Taiwan president
2019/07/17 12:29
US Congress introduces bill to undermine China's dominance over 5G
US Congress introduces bill to undermine China's dominance over 5G
2019/07/16 15:12
'Don't mess with Taiwan': US Congressman
'Don't mess with Taiwan': US Congressman
2019/07/15 16:43