Taiwan guarantees cabbage price

Government-backed registration scheme helps farmers with fertilizer and cash subsidies

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/23 20:17
Cabbage farmers are getting subsidies. (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA) has announced that farmers can register their land to grow cabbage at guaranteed prices from Aug. 1 to Feb. 28, 2020.

The Deputy Director of COA's Agriculture and Food Agency Rau Mei-Jiu (饒美菊) said farmers can register their land to grow cabbage 30 days prior to, or 10 days after planting, Liberty Times Net reported. After registration is confirmed the government will provide fertilizer and cash subsidies.

Chair of the COA, Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said the registration process is similar to a government price guarantee of NT$6 per kilogram for cabbage.

Chen said that the council works towards creating a balance between cabbage production and marketing, based on registration of production by farmers, adding that if Taiwan receives a bumper crop, the council will market and send the produce abroad.
