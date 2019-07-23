  1. Home
Taiwan household appliance maker TECO invests in Vietnam

Investment will help avoid trade war tariffs while promoting the New Southbound Policy

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/23 16:37
TECO Chairwoman Sophia Chiu attended the opening of a new factory in Vietnam Tuesday July 23.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Veteran household appliance maker TECO Electric and Machinery Co., Ltd. (東元電機) was investing in Vietnam to kill two birds with one stone, avoiding United States tariffs against products from China while complying with Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, reports said Tuesday (July 23).

A new factory in Binh Duong Province, just north of Ho Chi Minh City, would play a key role in exports to the U.S., TECO Chairwoman Sophia Chiu (邱純枝) said during a speech at the plant’s opening Tuesday.

The Taiwanese company invested US$12 million (NT$372 million) in the project, which will turn out 200,000 small IE3 engines per year at the 4.2-hectare factory, itself part of a 50-hectare TECO industrial park, the Central News Agency reported.

An estimated 150 enterprises from various countries could find a new home inside the industrial zone by 2027.

The factory itself would also play a model role due to its environmentally friendly manufacturing, automatization and intelligent production lines, Chiu said, with new processes cutting the usage of electricity and chemicals.

Over the past decade, TECO developed industrial parks in Subic Bay in the Philippines, Qingdao in the Chinese province of Shandong, and in the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, according to CNA.
