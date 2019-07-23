TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tung Fang Design University (東方設計大學), Taiwan’s first university to specialize in design, is asking its faculty to agree on a 70-percent cut to research funding, the Liberty Times reports.

The private university sent consent forms with a deadline of July 24 to its faculty members, telling them to “weather the hardship together" (共體時艱). Otherwise, it threatens not to renew teacher's employment contracts for the coming semester.

The head of the university's department of technological and vocational education, Yang Yu-huei (楊玉惠), said during an interview with the Liberty Times that binding contract renewal with consent to the cuts to research funding, which makes up a large portion of teaching staff salaries, is invalid. The Ministry of Education (MOE) has warned the university that it is not legal to force its teachers to agree on the cuts, she added.

Tung Fang Design Institute (東方設計學院) was taken over by the MOE, which assigned a managing board and an acting president in 1999. It was later granted university status in 2017.

The director of the Taiwan Private School Employees Union (TPSEU), You Rong-huei (尤榮輝), argued that the institute was taken over because it was problematic and thus should not have been granted the status of university in the first place. You also condemned the MOE for not being able to dismiss the incompetent board despite having assigned it.

The school had expected to take in 1,000 students in the 2019 – 2020 academic year, but it was able to recruit only 400, creating a financial deficit of about NT$45 million (US$1.45 million). The personnel cost of the institution is roughly NT$15 million (around US$483,000) per month, and funding for academic research accounts for nearly 60 percent of professors' salaries.

Yang confirmed to the Liberty Times that the university had issued consent forms to faculty but that it has no liability or overdue wages at the moment. She reemphasized that the academic research payment, while at the discretion of each institution, is already written into the employment contract and can only be changed on the basis of bilateral consents, thus the university cannot refuse to renew employment contracts just because its faculty members reject the cuts.

Nonetheless, You said most teaching staff would still be “forced to consent voluntarily” to the wage cut out of fear that the institution may go bankrupt. Another common practice among private institutions is to meddle with teaching assessments if teachers do not cooperate, he added.