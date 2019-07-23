|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|60
|41
|.594
|—
|Washington
|52
|46
|.531
|6½
|Philadelphia
|52
|48
|.520
|7½
|New York
|45
|54
|.455
|14
|Miami
|36
|62
|.367
|22½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|46
|.540
|—
|St. Louis
|52
|47
|.525
|1½
|Milwaukee
|53
|49
|.520
|2
|Pittsburgh
|46
|53
|.465
|7½
|Cincinnati
|45
|53
|.459
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|35
|.657
|—
|Arizona
|51
|50
|.505
|15½
|San Francisco
|51
|50
|.505
|15½
|Colorado
|47
|52
|.475
|18½
|San Diego
|47
|52
|.475
|18½
___
|Sunday's Games
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 1
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 0
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 7, Washington 1
|Monday's Games
Colorado at Washington, ppd.
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 6, Baltimore 3
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4
|Tuesday's Games
Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-10), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 3:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-7) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 10:10 p.m.