National League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/23 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 60 41 .594
Washington 52 46 .531
Philadelphia 52 48 .520
New York 45 54 .455 14
Miami 36 62 .367 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 46 .540
St. Louis 52 47 .525
Milwaukee 53 49 .520 2
Pittsburgh 46 53 .465
Cincinnati 45 53 .459 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 67 35 .657
Arizona 51 50 .505 15½
San Francisco 51 50 .505 15½
Colorado 47 52 .475 18½
San Diego 47 52 .475 18½

___

Sunday's Games

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

Monday's Games

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 6, Baltimore 3

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-10), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-7) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 10:10 p.m.