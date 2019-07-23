TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau (法務部調查局) has been charged with the protection of rare birds after protected species, including the white-eared sibias were found in their headquarters’ gardens.

The New Taipei City Government Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office (新北市動物保護防疫處) were called into the Investigation Bureau headquarters in Xindian this month in order to verify sightings of protected bird species in their gardens, the Liberty Times reports. When the officials arrived they found a veritable garden paradise, replete with plant and animal species flourishing in an environment with little human disturbance.

Investigation Bureau Director General Leu Weng-jong (呂文忠) said that employees often notice white-eared sibias from their office windows and hear their melodious calls. Leu mentioned that when the headquarters were built, a concerted effort was made to maintain the existing greenery, retaining the safe haven the area’s flora provides its birds.

Situated between Liugong Park (瑠公公園), Mount Shitou (獅頭山) and the Xindian riverside, the Investigation Bureau headquarters is an ideal habitat for birdlife.

The New Taipei City Government Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office has requested that the Investigation Bureau continue to monitor protected species in their gardens and ensure a safe space for these precious creatures.



