TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eslite bookstores in Tapei have launched a series of summer events for children through September 7 featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse..

The events include music, dancing, and cooking activities for children. They will take place at the bookstore chain's Songshan Cultural Park, Xinyi, and Dunnan locations.

The Songshan Cultural Park branch will host "Looking For Mickey Mouse," in which kids must search for pictures of the mouse duo in order to win a prize, until Aug. 19. Additionally, those who spend more than NT$1000 (US$30) will be rewarded with Mickey Mouse-themed soap.

The Xinyi store is collaborating with Cloud Gate Dance Group to host a creative dancing class, which aims to help children to develop their body language through music and movement. The event will kick off on Aug. 7.



Lastly, the Dunnan branch will launch a do-it-yourslf workshop with art, science and literature themes. The Science Factory located inside the store will put on a science-related activity on Sep. 7.

For more information, please visit the official website.