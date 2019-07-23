  1. Home
Philippine President calls for lawmakers to bring back death penalty

Duterte's political allies control both houses of country's legislature

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/23 15:52
Rodrigo Duterte (C) with allied lawmaker after his 4th State of the Nation Address at House of Representatives

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At his Fourth State of the Nation Address on Monday (July 22), Philippine President Duterte defended many of the controversial policies of his administration, including his non-confrontational approach to dealing with China, as well as his ongoing crackdown on drug dealers and drug users.

In his defense of the brutal anti-drug campaign, Duterte called on Philippine lawmakers to reinstate the death penalty for crimes related to drugs and theft. Capital punishment in the Philippines has been prohibited since 2006.

With Dutere's exceptionally high approval ratings and his party’s majority coalition in control of the country's legislature, it is very possible such a reinstatement of capital punishment will come to pass.

Duterte’s address on Monday evening was quoted by AFP.

"I respectfully request congress to reinstate the death penalty for heinous crimes related to drugs as well as plunder….My countrymen, it is a sad commentary that we cannot distinguish our need from our greed, our principles from prejudices."

Duterte is accused of condoning and even ordering extrajudicial killings by several international observer groups. He is even being sought to answer for the charges at the International Criminal Court.

However, Duterte has remained defiant of his critics. With the exception of his weak stance on China, Duterte maintains a surprising level of popular support from Filipinos, at over 90 percent according to recent polls.
Duterte
Death penalty
war on drugs
Philippines
capital punishment

