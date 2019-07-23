COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga is set to retire from one-day international cricket after playing the first game of a three-match series against Bangladesh this week.

National team captain Dimuth Karunaratne says Malinga has indicated he'll ODI's after Friday's match.

He will continue to play Twenty20 internationals.

In a career spanning 15 years, the 35-year-old paceman with a distinctive slinging bowling action has played in 225 one-day internationals and taken 335 wickets.

He retired from test cricket in 2010 after taking 101 wickets in 30 matches.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports