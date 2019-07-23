  1. Home
  2. World

Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/23 12:58
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 021 012 010—7 12 0
Toronto 010 020 000—3 5 1

Clevinger, Clippard (8) and R.Perez; Borucki, Shafer (5), Mayza (6), Gaviglio (8), Law (9) and Jansen. W_Clevinger 4-2. L_Borucki 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Mercado (8). Toronto, McKinney (6), Smoak (16).

___

Boston 007 100 001—9 12 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 031—4 9 0

E.Rodriguez, Eovaldi (8), Barnes (8), Taylor (9) and Vazquez; Beeks, Roe (4), Poche (6), Wood (7), Brosseau (9) and Zunino. W_E.Rodriguez 12-4. L_Beeks 5-1. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (8), Travis (2), Martinez (20).

___

Oakland 000 100 000— 1 2 0
Houston 047 000 00x—11 13 1

Bailey, Schlitter (3), Wang (6), Martini (8) and Phegley; Cole, Rondon (8), Smith (9) and Chirinos. W_Cole 11-5. L_Bailey 8-7. HRs_Houston, Diaz (6), Gurriel (19), Alvarez (11).

___

New York 002 121 000—6 13 1
Minnesota 203 201 00x—8 8 0

Sabathia, Cessa (5), Holder (8) and G.Sanchez; M.Perez, Duffey (5), Thorpe (6), Harper (8), Rogers (9) and Garver. W_Thorpe 1-1. L_Sabathia 5-5. Sv_Rogers (15). HRs_New York, Voit (19), Urshela (10), LeMahieu (15). Minnesota, Cruz (20), Polanco (14), Kepler (25), Garver 2 (19).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Miami 010 000 000—1 4 0
Chicago 202 032 00x—9 10 1

Richards, Quijada (6), Romo (8) and Alfaro; Nova and McCann. W_Nova 5-9. L_Richards 3-12. HRs_Miami, Alfaro (11). Chicago, Goins (2), McCann (12), Abreu (22), Moncada (18).

___

Baltimore 010 020 000—3 9 1
Arizona 302 100 00x—6 12 0

Brooks, Ynoa (4), Kline (6), M.Castro (8) and Severino; Ray, Hirano (7), Crichton (8), Holland (9) and Kelly. W_Ray 9-6. L_Brooks 2-4. Sv_Holland (17). HRs_Baltimore, Alberto (6), Nunez (23).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 001 100 000 4—6 8 1
Pittsburgh 001 100 000 3—5 12 3
(10 innings)

Ponce de Leon, Wacha (4), Webb (7), Brebbia (9), Shreve (9), C.Martinez (10) and Wieters, Knizner; Williams, Feliz (6), Liriano (7), R.Rodriguez (8), Crick (9), Holmes (10), L.Escobar (10) and E.Diaz. W_Shreve 1-0. L_Holmes 1-1. Sv_C.Martinez (9). HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (8), Goldschmidt (19). Pittsburgh, Kang (10).

___

Cincinnati 000 011 202—6 12 0
Milwaukee 001 000 040—5 8 0

Gray, Lorenzen (7), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8), W.Peralta (8), Hughes (9) and Graterol; C.Anderson, Albers (6), Houser (7), Jeffress (9) and Grandal. W_W.Peralta 1-1. L_Jeffress 3-3. Sv_Hughes (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez 2 (26). Milwaukee, Saladino (2).

___

Chicago 011 100 010—4 6 0
San Francisco 000 110 03x—5 13 0

Mills, Ryan (5), Brach (6), Cishek (7), Strop (8) and Maldonado; S.Anderson, Pomeranz (6), Gott (8), S.Dyson (9) and Vogt. W_Gott 7-0. L_Strop 2-4. Sv_S.Dyson (2). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (22), Garcia (4).