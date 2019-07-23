  1. Home
  2. Politics

China to publish new white paper on defense

China sees Taiwan independence movement as greatest threat to 'renewal of Chinese nation'

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/23 15:00
File photo: PLA Navy sailors

File photo: PLA Navy sailors (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China will publish its first white paper on defense since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which saw the reformation of People's Liberation Army (PLA), at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (July 24), Voice of America reports.

Xinhua News Agency announced the report's release date on Monday (July 22). The Voice of America believes that the paper, titled “China’s Defense in the New Era” (新時代的中國國防), will incorporate "Xism," formally known as Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era (習近平新時代中國特色社會主義思想), and mark the completion of the military's restructuring.

The previous white paper, released in 2015 as “China’s Military Strategy” (中國的軍事戰略), emphasized that “unification is a historical inevitability for the great renewal of the Chinese nation.” The paper portrayed the Taiwan independence movement as the greatest threat to that objective.

The 2015 report also mentioned that “cross-strait relations are developing peacefully,” a perception that is likely to change in light of the growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region in recent years, according to news portal HK01. Beijing's remarks on Taiwan have also become more and more aggressive, with the Ministry of National Defense claiming in January that Taiwan would face “only death” if it refuses to be unified.
cross-strait relations
People's Liberation Army
Xism

RELATED ARTICLES

Exiled Chinese dissident departs for Canada from Taiwan
Exiled Chinese dissident departs for Canada from Taiwan
2019/07/21 14:35
Taiwan media conglomerate receives orders from Chinese authorities: report
Taiwan media conglomerate receives orders from Chinese authorities: report
2019/07/17 15:38
Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation chair rebukes chief of China's cross-strait association
Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation chair rebukes chief of China's cross-strait association
2019/07/16 16:21
Taiwan's democracy deserves US's support: Freedom House
Taiwan's democracy deserves US's support: Freedom House
2019/07/16 15:19
Former Sunflower Movement activists join DPP
Former Sunflower Movement activists join DPP
2019/07/15 15:29