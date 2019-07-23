TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwan News poll implemented on social media shows that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has a commanding lead over itinerant Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) among readers in a one-on-one presidential matchup.

The poll, which was carried out over the course of a week from July 15 to July 21 on four social media accounts that included two in English and two in Mandarin asking: "If the Taiwan presidential election was held tomorrow, who would you vote for?" The results showed overwhelming support for Tsai in a hypothetical presidential match with only Han and no other candidates.

Out of 4,100 votes on Taiwan News' English language Facebook account, 85 percent chose Tsai, while 15 percent chose Han. On the Taiwan News Mandarin Facebook page, the level of support for Tsai was even higher with 87 percent choosing her, while only 13 percent picked Han, though the sample size was significantly smaller on the Mandarin page at 339 votes cast.



English language poll results on Facebook.

On the Taiwan News English Twitter page with a sample size of 155 respondents, 88 percent of respondents opted for Tsai, while only 12 percent chose Han. On the Taiwan News Mandarin Twitter page, a full 100 percent chose Tsai, though the sample size was extremely small at only 10 participants.



Mandarin poll results on Facebook.



Taiwan News English poll results on Twitter.



Taiwan News Mandarin poll results on Twitter.