In this 1919 photo provided by Chicago History Museum, a crowd of men and armed National Guard stand in front of the Ogden Cafe during race riots in C
In this 1919 photo provided by the Chicago History Museum, a crowd gathers at a house that has been vandalized and looted during the race riots in Chi
In this July 13, 1919 image provided by the Library of Congress, Daniel Hoskins stands with guns deposited at Gregg County Courthouse, in Longview, Te
In this 1919 photo provided by the Chicago History Museum, a mob runs with bricks during the race riots in Chicago. Red Summer, as the summer of 1919
In this 1919 photo provided by the Chicago History Museum, police look through a broken window of a house during the race riots in Chicago. Broken fur
In this 1919 photo provided by the Chicago History Museum, a victim is stoned and bludgeoned under a corner of a house during the race riots in Chicag
One hundred years ago, America suffered through one of the biggest outbreaks of racial violence against African Americans in its history, and few people know about it.
Red Summer, as the summer of 1919 came to be known, saw white-on-black violence in big cities like Washington and Chicago and small towns like Elaine, Arkansas, and Bisbee, Arizona.
Historians estimate more than 200 African Americans were killed by whites.
The violence that summer also sparked African Americans — especially returning black World War I soldiers — to take up arms and fight back against white mobs.
Historians say little is known about this period because it doesn't fit into myths about the World War I "Great War" era or the history of blacks gaining rights in America.