Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.

LeMahieu NYY 91 379 72 128 .338

Brantley Hou 95 372 56 122 .328

Devers Bos 98 392 78 126 .321

Bogaerts Bos 97 377 77 118 .313

Merrifield KC 101 424 70 131 .309

Polanco Min 94 393 60 121 .308

Alberto Bal 82 303 27 93 .307

Moncada ChW 90 349 54 106 .304

Springer Hou 69 273 57 82 .300

Trout LAA 94 327 77 98 .300

Jonrones=

Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Encarnación, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSánchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; RNúñez, Baltimore, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Carreras Producidas=

Trout, Los Angeles, 79; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnación, New York, 71; Soler, Kansas City, 70; LeMahieu, New York, 70; DoSantana, Seattle, 65; Rosario, Minnesota, 65; Kepler, Minnesota, 65.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 12-2; ERodríguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.