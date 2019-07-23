Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
LeMahieu NYY 91 379 72 128 .338
Brantley Hou 95 372 56 122 .328
Devers Bos 98 392 78 126 .321
Bogaerts Bos 97 377 77 118 .313
Merrifield KC 101 424 70 131 .309
Polanco Min 94 393 60 121 .308
Alberto Bal 82 303 27 93 .307
Moncada ChW 90 349 54 106 .304
Springer Hou 69 273 57 82 .300
Trout LAA 94 327 77 98 .300
Jonrones=
Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Encarnación, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSánchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; RNúñez, Baltimore, 23; 4 tied at 22.
Carreras Producidas=
Trout, Los Angeles, 79; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnación, New York, 71; Soler, Kansas City, 70; LeMahieu, New York, 70; DoSantana, Seattle, 65; Rosario, Minnesota, 65; Kepler, Minnesota, 65.
Pitcheo=
German, New York, 12-2; ERodríguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.