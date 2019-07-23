TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Monday (July 22), Taiwan celebrated the official opening of the new Central Taiwan Film Studios (中台灣影視基地) in the Wufeng District (霧峰區) of Taichung.

The impressive film studio complex covers over three hectares, and cost about NT$793 million (US$25.5 million). It includes three large indoor studios, a large hydraulic platform, and a seven-meter deep pool that was created originally for the award-winning Life of Pi film.

Famous Taiwanese Director Ang Lee (李安), who directed Life of Pi, expressed enthusiasm for the opening of the new film studio in Central Taiwan. “I really hope that this new home for movies can be a great studio for films from Taiwan and other places” said Lee, as reported by RTI.

The new film studios will greatly enhance movie-making capabilities in Taiwan, which international companies the world over will also be able to make use of, thereby increasing Taiwan’s profile in the global entertainment industry. In a statement prepared for the grand opening, Lee referred to the new studio as a “new home” for the movies in Taiwan.

The project broke ground on Oct. 20, 2016 and was originally expected to be completed by mid-2018 after 540 days of construction. After some delays and going slightly over budget by about NT$10 million (US$320,000), the studio finally opened a year later than anticipated after 628 full days of construction reports LTN.

In the next phase of operations, the studio as well as the Taichung Film Development Foundation have each been granted a budget of about NT$30 million (US$965,000). The funds will assist with organizing production teams, film crews and related expenses, in the hopes that the studio will become a new hub of talent and creativity to boost the entertainment industry in Taiwan in the next few years.

Central Taiwan Film Studios wave pool (CNA photo)