Taiwan warns against selling dietary supplements bought in Japan

Some supplements contain ingredients labeled as herbal medicine in Taiwan

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/23 14:26
Screengrab of a supplementary product containing Tribulus terrestris

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese residents are warned against selling herbal products purchased in Japan, a popular destination for locals, as the island enters peak travel season.

According to the food and drug authorities in Taichung City, there have been reports of people being fined for selling dietary supplements they bought in Japan, known for its ubiquitous drugstores, where a wide variety of medical and cosmetic goods are available.

Products with ingredients extracted from plants, such as puncturevine (Tribulus terrestris), barrenwort (Epimedium), and valerian are labeled as supplementary foods in some countries but are classified as Chinese herbal medicine in Taiwan.

Selling these products constitutes an offense under the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, and violators will be subject to a fine of between NT$30,000 and NT$2 million. If the offense results in serious adverse health effects, the perpetrator will be punished with a fine of up to NT$100 million.

Taichung residents violating the act were reported and fined in at least 30 cases in the first half of the year, reported UDN. Dietary supplements containing the abovementioned plants are often touted as helping people sleep better, lose weight, and lower their blood sugar, among other benefits, said the Taichung City Government.
